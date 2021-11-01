Facing Patriots means “a lot extra” to Stephon Gilmore

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore made an impact in his Panthers debut on Sunday.

Gilmore intercepted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter to help put the finishing touches on a 19-13 win and the South Carolina native said it “was a great feeling” to make that play for the team he grew up rooting for. Gilmore said he felt he played “OK” overall and that he will “just take care of my body and try to prepare for next week” in the coming days.

Next week brings a matchup with the Patriots, who traded Gilmore to Carolina earlier this year after opting against giving him a new contract. Gilmore was asked if the game means a little extra because of who will be on the other side of the field.

“A lot extra,” Gilmore said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Sunday’s win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Panthers and anything Gilmore can do to get them a second straight victory will be much appreciated by his new team.

