Facing an old foe: Hatton and Pisgah meet again after 17 years

Mar. 5—It's been 17 years since Hatton's girls have competed in a state championship game.

That drought will end Saturday.

Thanks to their 45-38 win over Lanett on Wednesday, the Lady Hornets (25-3) are set to play Saturday for the Class 2A state championship. In that game they will meet an old foe, the Pisgah Eagles (24-6). Tipoff at Birmingham's Bill Harris Arena is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Hatton's last state title came in 2004, where they defeated Pisgah 78-54. The chances of a win that lopsided are slim, but the Hornets are hoping history repeats itself.

"It's funny that we're playing Pisgah. It's almost fitting," said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. "All year we've heard it would be Pisgah or Spring Garden. Well now we know."

It's been a long road to get here for Hatton. When Hatton's five seniors were freshman, Chamness had a goal in my mind of eventually competing for a title. Saturday's game will be the result of four years of hard work.

"I'm a big proponent of hard work pays off, and this team proves that," Chamness said. "Hopefully we've made a believer out of everyone else."

Winning the school's first title in 17 years won't come easy. Pisgah is one of Alabama's biggest powerhouses. They will be going for their fourth straight state title, winning the previous three in Class 3A.

When watching them on film, Chamness says Pisgah reminds her of another familiar foe, the Cold Springs Eagles.

"They're very similar to the Cold Springs team we played last year in the regional finals," she said. "They shoot the ball very well. (Kallie) Tinker can hit shots from anywhere on the court, and (Molly) Heard reminds me a lot of Elizabeth Hill from Cold Springs."

Scoring points is definitely not something with which Pisgah struggles. In their Final Four game against St. Luke's, the Eagles scored 75 points, shooting 50% (30 of 60) from the field and 40% (8 of 20) from 3-point range. Pisgah's Tinker and Heard combined for 47 points.

That was a stark contrast to Hatton, which, according to Chamness, "played our worst game of the year" against Lanett.

The Hornets turned it over 29 times, which the Panthers turned into 20 points.

"The biggest thing to me is we have to play a lot smarter. I think nerves played a part in it, but we still can't turn it over like we did," Chamness said. "If we turn it over 29 times against Pisgah, they'll beat us by 30. They don't need any help scoring points."

Hatton does have a significant advantage over Pisgah, and her name is Kamie Kirk.

The 6-foot senior, who has signed with Gadsden State, has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging nearly a double double, 13 points and nine rebounds, on the season.

"I do think we have the advantage in the post. Looking at their film, I just don't see anyone that can match up with her," Chamness said. "If Kamie plays like she's capable of playing, I don't think anyone can stop her."