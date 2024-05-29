Facing Mane a 'nightmare' - Walker

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane's unpredictability made him such a tough opponent to face, says Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Walker and Mane locked horns for many one-on-one battles over the years, first when at Tottenham and Southampton respectively and then later in title clashes between Liverpool and City.

"Sadio Mane was a nightmare for me," Walker told his new BBC podcast You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker. "He was more raw.

"He had certain movements he would do. I think he was playing in a very, very good Liverpool side. Him, [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino - who was dropping deep.

"He's one of the most difficult because he's so off the cuff."

When pushed on how he went about dealing with the threat of Mane, Walker stressed the importance of preparation when facing such a dangerous opponent.

"I'd always watch a lot of clips. He still has movements, repetitions, that they do in the game that they like," he added.

"You also go with your strengths. He's not going to knock it down the line and try to run me because he's worried I'll get my arm across and win the ball.

"He likes a one-two so I'm giving myself a metre distance where I can - then get back in case I need to get on the other side."

