Facing legal problems, Propst resigns at Pell City

May 15—MOULTRIE — Facing the garnishment of his wages and the threat of a jail term for failure to pay spousal support, Pell City (Alabama) High School football coach Rush Propst resigned on May 3.

According to AL.com, a Jefferson County Circuit Court order states that the former Packers head coach owes his ex-wife $123,875 for past due support.

The court order also states that no payments have been made for 53 months.

The court ordered that Pell City Schools, Propst's employer, withhold $2,000 from his salary per month.

On April 16, Judge Thomas E. Thrash Sr. threatened to issue a writ of arrest against Propst, that would order him to serve 310 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to pay the support.

A deposition was scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

Propst was hired in March 2023 as Pell City's head coach.

The team went 1-9, with one of the losses coming as the result of a forfeit over an eligibility issue.

Propst led Colquitt County to two state championships — and took the Packers to three other title games — while winning 119 games between 2008-2018.

But he was let go in early 2019 after an investigation determined he had violated five standards of the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators.

After not coaching high school football in 2019, he was hired at Valdosta, where he was fired after his team was forced to forfeit all of its 2020 wins following a GHSA ethics investigation.

He did not coach in 2021 and 2022.

Propst had most of his high school coaching success at Hoover (Alabama) High, which he led to five state championships before resigning under a cloud of controversy in 2007.

He officially has 296 career victories.