Facing elimination: South Carolina baseball drops NCAA regional game to NC State

South Carolina must find a way to win three baseball games in two days if they hope to extend their season past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Gamecocks dropped a 6-4 decision Saturday to No. 1 North Carolina State in the winner’s bracket game. Matthew Becker walked in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning.

South Carolina (37-24) will play James Madison on Sunday at noon in an elimination contest. The winner of that game faces the Wolfpack (35-20) at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The winner of the early elimination game will have to beat N.C. State twice — once on Sunday and again Monday — while the Wolfpack will only need one more win to advance to the super regional round. James Madison eliminated Bryant 8-1 earlier on Saturday.

Up until the bottom half of the seventh Saturday, all the runs came via the long ball. Dylan Brewer, forced into action due to a hairline fracture in Ethan Petry’s left hand, responded with two home runs — his fifth and sixth of the year. Brewer hadn’t started since April 26, and his most recent home run before Saturday came on March 30.

Brewer had a solo shot in the fifth inning and a two-run blast in the seventh inning, tying the game each time. Will Tippett homered for the second day in a row in a seven-hit effort by the Gamecocks.

The Wolfpack scored the go-ahead run thanks to three walks issued in the bottom of the seventh inning. Connor McCreery relieved starter Garrett Gainey and allowed a single and a walk before getting a long fly ball out to the warning track. Becker then walked two, the last being Alex Sosa, to lift the Wolfpack to a 5-4 lead.

N.C. State added an insurance run in the eighth. Matt Heavner had a bunt single, moved to second on a sacrifice and third on a ground out. The Gamecocks had him picked off at third, but the throw hit him in the helmet and got away, allowing him to score.

South Carolina’s Garrett Gainey pitches during an NCAA college regional baseball game against N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Friday’s games

South Carolina 8, James Madison 7 (10 inn.)

N.C. State 9, Bryant 2

Saturday’s games

James Madison 8, Bryant 1 (Bryant eliminated)

N.C. State 6, South Carolina 4

Sunday’s games

South Carolina vs. James Madison in elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

N.C. State vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Monday’s game

If necessary, TBD (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)