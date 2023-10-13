Facing Caleb Williams: Notre Dame backup Kenny Minchey emulates 'Backyard football'

SOUTH BEND — It’s hard to believe anyone had more fun at Notre Dame football practice this week than Kenny Minchey.

Not only was the freshman quarterback running the scout team offense in preparation for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown with 10th-ranked USC, Minchey was fully encouraged to do his best impersonation of Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At 6 feet, 1 5/8 inches and 219 pounds, the product of Hendersonville, Tenn., actually stands a little taller than Williams. The Trojans list their junior quarterback at 6-1 and 215 pounds, which ostensibly doesn’t include game-day adjustments for imaginary crowns and several coats of message-bearing fingernail polish.

Nor do those cold measurables account for Williams’ considerable aura and maddening swagger, elements the 18-year-old Minchey will need years to develop, assuming the soft-spoken fan of country music star Zach Bryan even wants those attributes.

Yet, when it came to spinning away from empty-handed blitzers, buying time and relocating while scanning downfield for open receivers, Minchey apparently mastered the chaos.

“I was going to look for Minch after this and just tell him, ‘Thank you,’ “ Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said Tuesday evening after practice. “Just did a great job. He’s got arm talent, Minch. He’s moving around back there. He’s trying to extend plays for us and he made it challenging. We’ll learn a lot because of it.”

Should 5-2 Notre Dame justify its status as a 2.5-point betting favorite and survive the nation’s highest-scoring offense, Minchey has to be the odds-on choice to walk away with the mini-shillelagh, the one that goes to the Irish scout team player of the week.

“It’s definitely a new challenge, and Kenny has a done a great job,” senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills said. “When we go out in practice, he makes an emphasis to really try to emulate that. Especially for a guy like (Williams). There’s almost two types of plays where it’s the first half of it and then the second half.”

Along with walk-on running back Chase Ketterer, who takes his turns under center as well, Notre Dame’s first-string defense is getting a week-long reminder of what it’s like to chase an all-world scrambler like Williams all over the field.

“It’s just having that ingrained in you, that second-half interval, to keep going,” Mills said. “Coach Golden always preaches, ‘Run through the interval,’ which is five seconds of football, and you go as hard as you can. When you see a guy like ‘13’ run around, it’s good to emulate in practice so everyone gets that feeling going into the game.”

Circling the date

Howard Cross III has only been waiting 46 weeks for this rematch.

Notre Dame’s relentless nose tackle and emotional leader on defense was still wearing a protective brace on his ankle in last November’s 38-27 loss to USC. Fully recovered this year from that high-ankle sprain, Cross had no trouble running down Tobacco Road scramblers Brennan Armstrong (N.C. State) and Riley Leonard (Duke) last month.

Williams’ mobility, however, is at another level. In 1,010 career dropbacks, he has been sacked 58 times, or once every 17.4 instances.

“I wasn’t mad,” Cross said in mid-December. “(Williams) just kept running, and not even like traditional quarterbacks do. They just run downfield. He just kept running back. Even their offensive linemen were like, ‘I don’t know what we’re supposed to do’ when he’s like 20 yards, 30 yards (behind the line of scrimmage).”

Cross shook his head and laughed at the memory.

“One of the (USC) offensive linemen was like, ‘I don’t know what to do here. I’m being honest with you. I’m not really sure,’ “ Cross recalled three weeks after that close encounter with enduring greatness. “I’ve just never seen it before, but we learned that he did that just trying to find a way. It’s backyard football at that point.”

Which is every bit as frustrating as it sounds for opposing defenses.

“It’s not even routes that they’re learning,” Cross said. “It’s just whoever is open, he’s throwing to. If you’re going downfield, just start running. If you’re open, he’s going to throw it to you. That’s how it is.”

Williams finished 18-of-22 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown. The Oklahoma transfer added a pair of quick-kick pooch punts and three rushing touchdowns, a career high he matched last week in a triple-overtime, 43-41 win over Arizona.

Sacked just twice by the Irish defense in his Heisman-clinching closing argument, Williams won’t have to deal this time with Isaiah Foskey (1.5 sacks) or Jayson Ademilola (0.5 sacks). Nickel safety Thomas Harper, however, will be waiting.

The Oklahoma State grad transfer, expected back after missing last week’s loss at Louisville with a concussion, played 24 snaps and made two tackles in the Cowboys’ 37-33 win over Oklahoma in 2021, Williams’ freshman year.

In just the second of Williams’ five career losses, the Sooners’ offense was held scoreless in the second half. Williams (22-5 as a starter) passed for three touchdowns but was sacked six times in his only taste of Bedlam.

No doubt, Harper and his new teammates with the Irish would like to recreate whatever it was that slowed Williams that time out.

“He’s a Heisman quarterback,” Cross said in the run-up to the Gator Bowl. “Kudos to him for winning the Heisman. He deserved it. He had the speed; he had the stamina to just keep running back and forth and just wait for somebody to be open. That’s how he plays the game.”

Few other quarterbacks have seemed as comfortable with the play underway and, as Chuck Berry once sang, no particular place to go. That’s the abstract artist in Williams.

“No one’s like that,” Cross said last December. “No one runs back and forth for 20 yards or 30 yards — backwards — trying to get away. … Believe me. I’m really excited to have the opportunity again.”

'That's what makes Caleb, Caleb'

The coaching term is “plastering.” That’s how Notre Dame defensive backs are reminded to stick with their man as long as humanly possible when a given play extends beyond the norm.

Against an improvisational wizard like Williams, the very concept of “plastering” becomes almost ludicrous.

“Last year, some key plays I remember is he got out of the pocket a couple times,” Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts said. “Extending plays, he’s really good at that. Obviously (we’re) just trying to limit that. Just staying on our man when he gets out of the pocket, throwing those deep balls.”

The challenge is manifold.

“All aspects of the game,” Watts said. “Stopping the pass and the run and limiting him because he’s a great player.”

That’s where Minchey and the scout team come in.

“It’s difficult to replicate what (Williams) can do in a game versus practice,” Watts said. “Our scout team gives us a great look to get us as ready as possible, but it is one of those things that’s hard to know when that internal clock is going off and you don’t know if the ball is out or not when he scrambles. It’s just playing through the whole play as long as you can.”

That’s why Golden was so appreciative of Minchey’s efforts.

“Can you replicate it?” Golden said. “I mean, that's a strong word. But can you simulate it to a degree? Yeah, I think so. There could be a Part 2 or a Part B in every play, and that’s what makes Caleb, Caleb. He’s different that way.”

Fox Sports football analyst Brady Quinn, the former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback, was effusive in his praise of Williams three weeks ago.

“Caleb Williams is on an island on his own,” Quinn said on SiriusXM Radio. “That guy, he’s an alien. He’s that talented of a quarterback. He probably should win the Heisman two years in a row. He’s that damn good.”

Quinn will get no argument from Golden.

“He's got all the tools,” the former six-year NFL assistant said of Williams. “He's got arm strength. He's got vision. He's got great poise in the pocket. He can create on the run. And every play, it's a two-part series. If you let him extend, he'll extend.

“I say that with a great deal of respect. It’s the way he conducts the game. His ball placement is excellent, and it’s excellent when he’s on the move, too. There’s no hype machine.”

Williams enters Saturday’s game with nearly 8,300 career passing yards, 85 passing touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He’s also run for 22 touchdowns.

“He’s one of those guys that is as good as advertised,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “There’s a reason why he’s the Heisman Trophy winner.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football prepares for USC quarterback Caleb Williams