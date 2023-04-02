New faces have strengthened offensive line throughout spring practice

A-Day is one week away and there is a renewed sense of energy and purpose surrounding the Auburn Tigers Football Program. New head football coach Hugh Freeze has wasted no time improving areas of need for the team.

The offensive line has consistently been a weakness for Auburn since 2017. Freeze wasted no time improving the position since his arrival in Auburn.

An article from AL.com written by Tom Green highlighted the improvement made to the position.

Phillip Montgomery, the former head coach of Tulsa who Freeze hired to fill the offensive coordinator role, has high expectations for the group.

“Offensive line, I think, has been a real positive surprise throughout the spring,” offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said. “I think the guys that we’ve been able to add to that room have made an impact.”

The Tigers landed three offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Avery Jones from ECU, Dillon Wade from Tulsa, and Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky.

Auburn also brought in Connor Lew, a four-star recruit from Acworth, Georgia. Lew is the No. 20 ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

The Tiger’s biggest offensive line grab in the 2023 recruiting class was Clay Wedin, the No. 37 ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

With an improved offensive line, Auburn’s offense will be able to make a lot more happen this season.

More Football!

Could Auburn become a College Football Playoff contender by 2025? Two SEC schools are co-leaders for four-star wide receiver Mario Craver Jonathan Jones is the perfect 'Patriot'

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire