Who are the new faces who will take part in Arkansas’ spring game Saturday?

Attendees for Arkansas’ spring game Saturday will need an old-school program to identify all the new faces on the Razorbacks roster.

The Hogs will cap their spring football season with the scrimmage from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium where only 46 players from last year’s roster return. The transfer portal brought in several new projected starters and loads of freshmen enrolled early and have gone through drills and practice in the semester.

And while more will arrive in the summertime, fans will get their first look at the bulk of the new players Saturday. The defensive backfield, offensive line and wide receiving corps, especially, will showcase some unfamiliar faces.

The returners have plenty to bring, too. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders will show off their improvements alongside the newcomers.

Let’s take a look at the latter who should take part in the spring capper.

Quarterback Jacolby Criswell

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) with the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jacolby Criswell is back in Arkansas after spending a couple years in North Carolina. The Morrilton graduate is the brother of former Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw and will likely serve as Jefferson’s top back-up.

Quarterback Malachi Singleton

August 20, 2021 – Kennesaw, Ga: North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) runs for a first down against Buford defensive back Ryland Gandy (8) during the first half at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga. (Jason Getz – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Singleton is a 4-star recruit, a freshman from Georgia, who many think is Jefferson’s heir apparent. He almost certainly won’t get much run in his first season, but everyone should have an opportunity to see his skill-set Saturday, anyway.

Wide receiver Tyrone Broden

Dec 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bowling Green State University wide receiver Tyrone Broden (0) catches a pass and dives into the end zone for a touchdown as New Mexico State University linebacker Trevor Brohard (80) can’t make the tackle in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Broden will almost certainly be one of Arkansas’ top three receivers in the fall. The Bowling Green transfer is 6-foot-7 and a speedster. Expect to see him a red-zone threat when the season begins.

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa

Hudsonville Unity Christian quarterback Isaac TeSlaa (10) scampers into the end-zone against Portland in the MHSAA Division 5 Championship Final Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Hudsonville Unity Christian won 42-7.

A former high-school quarterback, TeSlaa is in his first set of practices at Arkansas after a 1,000-yard receiving season at Division II last year. Like, Broden, he will be a part of the main rotation in the fall.

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

The third transfer portal pick-up at wideout, Armstrong, too, will be in the rotation. He played at FCS’ Texas A&M-Commerce where he was a star.

Tight end Luke Hasz

Bixby’s Luke Hasz looks to get by Choctaw’s DeAundrey Green on Oct. 8.

Hasz was Arkansas’ No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. He has shown as such during the fall, regularly being called by name as one of the most impactful freshmen who arrived early.

Offensive lineman Joshua Braun

Florida Gators offensive lineman Josh Braun (72) sings after the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, October 2, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Braun will either start or serve as the top reserve on the offensive line. He played at Florida and graduated before moving on to Arkansas. He’ll be a regular, either way.

Offensive lineman Paris Patterson

Patterson is a 6-foot-6, 345-pound freshman from outside St. Louis. For now he’s just getting reps and it’s unclear whether he’s tackle or guard. But a first look will help give an idea.

Offensive lineman Joey Su'a

Joey Su’a was one of the first commits to Arkansas’ Class of 2023. The Bentonville graduate is more of a guard, though that’s undetermined. He is a depth player for now, but Hogs staffers expect a legit future.

Defensive end John Morgan

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

John Morgan was perhaps the most decorated player to pick Arkansas out of the transfer portal. The former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive end had just 19 tackles last year, but six tackles for-loss and six quarterback hurries is a hint of what the Hogs want from him.

Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffcoat is a former All-SEC player, though it was three seasons ago at Missouri. Still, he’s been a regular starter and should be at Arkansas, too.

Linebacker Antonio Grier

Oct 10, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls linebacker Antonio Grier (5) tackles East Carolina Pirates running back Darius Pinnix Jr. (40) during the fourth quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

While Morgan may have been a modestly bigger transfer, Grier was the most important. Arkansas lost its top two linebackers from a group that only played two linebackers reguarly. Christopher Paul will slot into one. Grier will the other, undoubtedly, as long as he’s healthy.

Linebacker Carson Dean

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Carson Dean has FBS size. He’s a freshman from Hebron, Texas, and a three-star recruit. He needs time, but the upside is there.

Linebacker Brad Spence

Like Dean, Brad Spence is another Texas freshman. He’s a bit smaller at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, but his speed will play.

Defensive back Snaxx Johnson

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) is hit by Baylor Bears defensive back Lorando Johnson (11) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Lorando is his first name, but he goes by Snaxx. He can play cornerback or nickel and will get plenty of opportunity to start after 16 tackles and five pass break-ups for Baylor last year.

Defensive Jaylon Braxton

Braxton is a 4-star pure cornerback from Frisco, Texas. He represents the future of the position for the Razorbacks, though with so many older options, it may take him a while to break in.

Defensive back Dallas Young

Young is a bit like Braxton in that he’s a pure corner. But those kinds of players sometimes have to play nickel at Arkansas. He’s a three-star from Alabama.

Defensive back Alfahiym Walcott

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) runs the ball forward as Baylor Bears safety Al Walcott (13) attempts to stop him during the Texas Longhorns game against Baylor on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Ut Baylor Football 00457

Al Walcott will almost certainly start at safety. If he doesn’t, he’s in there regularly, regardless. He had 82 tackles, including 10 for loss for Baylor last year and he represents Arkansas’ most experienced and perhaps most talented player in the defensive backfield.

Defensive back TJ Metcalf

See below.

Defensive back Dylan Hasz

See below.

Defensive back RJ Johnson

Johnson, Hasz and Metcalf are all freshmen safeties. It’s unclear where they chart on the depth chart amongst each other, but for now they’re depth with a potential for the future.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire