Faces of March Madness: Players, coaches and mascots to watch for in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA men's tournament has become known for bringing us fantastic personal stories of triumph and heartbreak as teams across the country all fight to be crowned the national champion.

Remember 1979, when the "Hick from French Lick" and his virtually unknown Indiana State team took on Michigan State's Magic Man in a game still remembered today? Fast forward to 1982 and Christian Laettner's improbable shot for Duke that is forever seared into the minds of Kentucky fans. We all remember No. 16 UMCB taking down No. 1 Virginia in 2018, only for Virginia to win it all the next year. And who could forget Sister Jean as she watched her Loyola Ramblers make a run to the Sweet 16.

Here's who to watch for in this year's tournament as March Madness starts down the road to the Final Four in Glendale.

NCAA men's basketball players to watch

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks on during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center.

Zach Edey: Purdue's 7-foot-4 center is the reigning national player of the year. Averaging 24.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the top-ranked team in the country as the Boilermakers try to avenge their previous two shortened trips to the tournament.

Reed Sheppard: Kentucky guard who could be one of the top college players selected in the NBA draft, one of the most elite three-point shooters in the entire country at 52.6%. Recently put up 27 points against No. 4 Tennessee.

Rob Dillingham: Kentucky 6-3 guard also projected to be one of the top college players taken in the draft. He's averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. Has drawn comparisons to Lou Williams.

Jamal Shead: Houston guard who was the Big 12 player of the year, averages 13.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. A big reason why the Cougars are a No. 1 seed.

Stephon Castle: A 6-6 combo guard for defending champ UConn, the tournament's overall top seed. Castle is a projected lottery pick, averages 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. A defensive-minded player who shares some similarities with Marcus Smart.

Dalton Knecht: Tennessee 6-6 wing player who averages 21.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, recently made headlines with a 40-point performance against No. 15 Kentucky.

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Cody Williams: Colorado 6-8 forward is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 56.5% from the field and is a projected lottery pick. The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.

Ja'Kobe Walter: Baylor 6-5 combo guard who has been compared to Khris Middleton is a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Jared McCain: Duke guard is considered one of the best overall shotmakers in college basketball with first-round pick potential in the NBA draft. Averages 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Hunter Dickinson: Kansas' 7-2 center averages 18 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. With his star teammate, Kevin McCullar Jr., out with a knee injury, the burden is even heavier on the Michigan transfer.

Baylor Scheierman: Creighton 6-7 guard recently scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds versus No. 5 Marquette.

RJ Davis: North Carolina guard, the team’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game. Erupted for a 42-point performance against Miami late last month.

Tyler Kolek: Marquette’s point guard is a playmaker who is a projected late first-round NBA draft pick averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

NCAA men's basketball coaches to watch

Dan Monson, Long Beach State: He was fired, then led his team to a tournament berth. He's coaching for free right now. One of the strangest situations you'll ever see in sports, and his reward is a first-round matchup against old friend Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats.

Matt Painter, Purdue: All eyes will be on Painter as his team is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Kelvin Sampson, Houston: Sampson has arguably put together one of the program’s best teams since its Phi Slama Jama days.

John Calipari, Kentucky: He’s no stranger to the public, being the poster boy for the one-and-done era. Has another strong group of young players.

Dan Hurley, UConn: Brother of Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, he's got his team playing at a high level looking to repeat.

Hubert Davis, North Carolina: Back in the tournament after missing it following the Tar Heels’ run to the title game the year before.

About those March Madness mascots

Gideon the Gael, Saint Mary’s: Looks like a combination of Nickelodeon's Jimmy Neutron and Glenn Quagmire from "Family Guy" with an epic head of hair. Fair game for Grand Canyon's Havocs fanbase in the West Region opener.

Peter the Anteater, UC Irvine: It’s a giant anteater. Not else much needs to be said.

Rudy Flyer, Dayton: The coolest, strongest, and perhaps most frightening, pilot you’ll ever see.

Smokey, Tennessee: It’s one of the closest mascots we have to Goofy.

Owlsley, Florida Atlantic: It’s easy to get lost in those big blue eyes. Even has a sidekick: Hoot.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Faces of March Madness: Names to know for 2024 NCAA men's tournament