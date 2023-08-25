Which new faces will fill special teams roles for Oklahoma State football in 2023?

STILLWATER — This isn’t an advertisement for Oklahoma State football game programs, only a reminder that when the Cowboy special teamers come onto the field, you might want to have one handy.

Whether they’re kicking, snapping or holding, they’ll almost exclusively be new starters.

Some have been around for a bit, like super-senior longsnapper Zeke Zaragoza, and some have even played significant roles before, like placekicker Alex Hale, who was in the middle of a fantastic season in 2020 before tearing his ACL in pregame warmups for Bedlam.

But others are brand-new to the program, like punter Wes Pahl, the transfer walk-on from Western Kentucky who edged out Australian freshman Hudson Kaak for the starting job.

Logan Ward, a redshirt sophomore, has served as the kickoff specialist and he punted last season after Tom Hutton got hurt. He’ll be back in the kickoff role thanks to his booming leg, but he could also see time on field goals this year.

OSU kicker Alex Hale was 13-of-14 on field goals last season before suffering an injury before the OU game.

“If we have to kick a 55-to-62 or 63-yarder, then that’s Logan, because he can kick it through the goal posts at 60 yards,” Gundy said.

The coach could also opt to split work with the longsnappers. While Zaragoza has been a consistent backup the past two seasons, true freshman Shea Freibaum has impressed during camp.

The return game is the only place to find really familiar names, with senior standout Brennan Presley and redshirt sophomore running back Jaden Nixon regularly involved. Both have a kickoff return touchdown in their careers, and should boost the Cowboys’ field position with their speed.

Iowa transfer Arland Bruce IV would have factored into the return game, but he is still not participating in team activities after being named in the allegations of gambling at Iowa last season. He has not been officially suspended by the NCAA, but his chances of avoiding some sort of ban are slim.

The truest battle of newcomers was at punter, where Kaak came in having never played in an American football game, and Pahl entered as a fourth-year junior who has never punted in a college game. His last punt attempt in a game was at Brookstone High School in Columbus, Georgia. Pahl appeared in every game as the holder for placement kicks at Western Kentucky last season, and will handle that duty at OSU.

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Zeke Zaragoza (63) warms up during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State special teams depth chart

Name, Class, Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

Placekicker

Alex Hale, RSr.*, 6-0, 205, Point Frederick, New South Wales, Australia

Logan Ward, RSo., 6-0, 210, Edmond (Deer Creek)

Punter

Wes Pahl, RJr., 6-5, 200, Columbus, Georgia (Western Kentucky)

Hudson Kaak, Fr., 6-1, 222, Seymour, Victoria, Australia

Kickoff specialist

Logan Ward, RSo., 6-0, 210, Edmond (Deer Creek)

Alex Hale, RSr.*, 6-0, 205, Point Frederick, New South Wales, Australia

Longsnapper

Shea Freibaum, Fr., 6-1, 200, Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro)

Zeke Zaragoza, RSr.*, Ontario, California (San Bernardino Valley College)

Holder

Wes Pahl, RJr., 6-5, 200, Columbus, Georgia (Western Kentucky)

Hudson Kaak, Fr., 6-1, 222, Seymour, Victoria, Australia

Kickoff return

Brennan Presley, Sr., 5-8, 175, Tulsa (Bixby)

Jaden Nixon, RSo., 5-10, 185, Dallas (Frisco Lone Star)

Punt return

Brennan Presley, Sr., 5-8, 175, Tulsa (Bixby)

Jaden Nixon, RSo., 5-10, 185, Dallas (Frisco Lone Star)

