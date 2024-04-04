New faces emerging during South Dakota State spring football practice

Apr. 3—BROOKINGS — With the Spring Game less than two weeks away, South Dakota State is far enough into spring practice for 2nd year coach Jimmy Rogers to have a pretty good idea what he's looking at, and he likes what he sees.

The two-time defending FCS champions have holes aplenty to fill, especially on offense, and that's made it easy for the coaching staff to find and give reps to young players, new players and hungry players all looking to make their mark as the Jackrabbits begin the process of pursuing a three-peat.

"It's going good," said Rogers, who went 15-0 in his first year as SDSU head coach. "A lot of new faces but a lot of upside in this group. There's more depth than upside at certain positions but I feel good about the type of player we have. It's just got to come together with reps."

Yes, Mark Gronowski is taking most of the snaps at quarterback with the first team offense. The expectation within the program is that he'll be under center when the Jacks open their season at Oklahoma State.

Chase Mason continues to grow into a more capable engineer of the offense as the backup, while Rogers said third-stringer Jon Bell is also getting a few reps with the first team.

At running back, Amar Johnson and Angel Johnson are going to get first crack at replacing Isaiah Davis as the featured ballcarrier, and they're progressing as expected. But Rogers was also complimentary of sophomore Isaac Kracl and redshirt freshmen Kirby Vorhees and Brenden Begeman, the latter of whom is South Dakota's all-time high school rushing leader and, according to Rogers, expanding his skill set each week.

Sophomore Griffin Wilde and upperclassmen Grahm Goering, Marcus Preston and Devon Cole are first in line to replace the Janke twins at receiver, but Kentrell Prejean, a 5-foot-8 freshman, is building off an impressive redshirt season with an even more impressive spring.

While senior Kevin Brenner is set to handle the H-back role, the rest of the tight end room is entirely inexperienced. But Rogers sounds especially excited about the group. Davin Stoffel, a 6-6 redshirt freshman, appears to have the upper hand at the Y position (on the line tight end), while sophomores Brody Gormley and David Alpers look ready for game action as well.

"That group is special," Rogers says. "There's a ton of upside. They just need reps."

Offensive line, where the Jacks must replace three starters, remains a work in progress. All that's certain is that reigning Rimington Award winner Gus Miller will start at center. Right guard Evan Beerntsen is the other returner, but the Jacks are trying multiple combinations at guard and tackle. Rogers didn't name any names.

"We're meshing the five best guys and trying to develop the tackle position," Rogers said. "We feel good about the influx of guys at center and guard and we have guys to play tackle. It's what's the best fit and who plays the best together."

On Rogers' preferred side of the ball, the Jacks are working in two new starters at linebacker and looking for another cornerback to replace DyShawn Gales alongside Dalys Beanum. Steven Arrell, who missed most of last season with injury, is the top candidate for the latter spot, and the 6-3 senior is making up for lost time.

At linebacker, Tea Area product Chase Van Tol has been one of the stars of the spring season, drawing effusive praise from Rogers for his athleticism and playmaking ability at the Sam position. Van Tol saw action as a true freshman last year and has since added 20 pounds with room for more. Rogers compared him to a young Logan Backhaus.

Former Roosevelt Rough Rider Aaron Kusler is playing as well as Rogers has seen him, though his twin brother, Adam, has decided not to return after graduating.

Daeton Mcgaughy, Graham Spalding, Bryce Johnson, Cullen McShane and Joe Ollman ensure that this group will continue to be bathing in depth, though Caleb Francl has been out battling a shoulder injury.

And at defensive line, Rogers sounded extremely confidence despite the graduations of Cade Terveer, Quinton Hicks and Ryan Van Marel, as the Jacks expect to continue to benefit from playing a deep rotation up front. Interior redshirt freshman Bryce Hawthorne has been one of the youngsters to stand out in that group so far.

SDSU's Spring Game is set for April 13.