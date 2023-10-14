Facemask penalty latest reminder Alabama football needs to swat away discipline missteps

Alabama football looked to have yet another third-down stop. Or so it thought.

The defense had been stifling Arkansas’ offense. The Razorbacks couldn’t get much of anything going in the second quarter or for much of the third.

Then, Arkansas failed to convert yet another third down as safety Caleb Downs tackled running back Rashod Dubinion six yards short of the first down. The Razorbacks, trailing by 18 points with fewer than five minutes left in the third quarter, would have to punt yet again.

But oh wait. Alabama safety Jaylen Key gave Arkansas a gift.

Key drove a Razorbacks player into the ground as the play ended with Key’s hand ending up on the blockers’ facemask. So instead of punting, Arkansas winded up with a 15-yard gain and a first down. A few minutes later, the Razorbacks scored their first touchdown to draw within 11.

Soon, Arkansas had scored another touchdown, and Alabama found itself clinging to a 24-21 lead. The Crimson Tide managed to hang on and win with that score on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but just barely.

“You can say what you want, but a guy does that, he’s putting himself ahead of what’s best for the team,” Nick Saban said. “Putting yourself in harms way of having a chance to win. And then they go down the field and score. The momentum of the game changes. We go three-and-out on offense. Have a couple dropped balls. Miss a couple throws. Not execute and not hitting on all cylinders, let the other team back in the game.”

The Razorbacks fell short of winning, but it should never have been close with the lead Alabama had in the third quarter.

A lack of discipline reared its ugly head once again this week. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it once again didn’t keep Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) from winning, but one of these times it could.

It's time for Alabama to eliminate unnecessary mistakes that result from a lack of discipline if it wants to have a shot at its goals.

“There’s a difference between beating the other team and winning the game,” Saban said. “We played pretty well in the game up until 24-6, which was about halfway through the third quarter. Then we didn’t finish. We got penalties.”

The penalties have been the clearest form of a lack of discipline. That’s gone on throughout the 2023 season, but the flags reached their worst a week ago against Texas A&M. Alabama had 14 penalties for 99 yards in that win. Many of those were pre-snap offensive penalties, too, which stem from lack of discipline or focus compared to penalties that result from just playing football.

One of those lack-of-discipline flags a week ago resulted from a hit Dallas Turner made that negated a special teams touchdown. The argument can be made the call was questionable at best for a blindside block, but even so, Turner didn’t need to make that block for Chris Braswell to score. Unnecessary.

Fast-forward a week, and Key certainly didn’t need to commit a facemask penalty and drive the blocker into the ground like he did. Once again, unnecessary.

Then more penalties starting popping up vs. Arkansas. After only one penalty prior to Key’s facemask, Alabama committed three more after the flag on the Crimson Tide safety in about a quarter or so.

The undisciplined penalty was one of Saban's most prominent talking points in his postgame presser. Another arrived in the form of a vivid description: Saban discussed Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson slinging a blitzer off like “a gnat on a cow’s (behind).”

Here's one more stark image involving a pest — Consider Alabama’s repeated problem with discipline an annoying fly; If the Crimson Tide doesn’t swat it away soon, that fly’s actually going to come back and bite it in the behind.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Facemask latest example of undisciplined play