If faced with a 4th and 10 situation in Madden, Lamar Jackson says he's taking Michael Vick

In a 4th and 10 situation down six points with one minute to go, Lamar Jackson knows which quarterback he's taking.

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback responded to a tweet from SportsCenter, which asked who fans would choose in Madden if faced with this situation: Michael Vick in 2004, Peyton Manning in 2006, Tom Brady in 2008 or Patrick Mahomes in 2020. Jackson picked Vick without hesitation.

Vick's Madden NFL 2004 rating and skills revolutionized the game and were considered a "cheat code" at the time. As the cover athlete playing for the Atlanta Falcons, he earned a 95 rating overall with a 95 in speed, 95 in agility, 94 in acceleration, 97 in throwing power and 84 in throwing accuracy. His player that year was considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in Madden history.

Jackson acknowledged the strength of Vick's player that year despite his underrated 95 score and chose him over Brady, Manning and Mahomes who were all rated a 99 in their respective years.

The 2019 NFL MVP and Madden 21 cover athlete commented on his own rating of 94 overall recently saying, "I wish it was better."

Vick and Jackson have been compared to one another on multiple occasions for their similar run-first mentality. Jackson broke Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season last December.

