Face of the position at Ohio State: What Quarterback do you think of?

It’s the doldrums of almost summer and you are most likely stuck between queueing up last year’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah on the DVR for the umpteenth time, reading rankings and listicles that include Ohio State, and yearning for the start of the college football season.

Sounds like a perfect time to kick off a series we are embarking upon here at Buckeyes Wire. We call it the “face of the position” and it’s really exactly as it sounds. When you think of a position group at Ohio State, who do you think of? From quarterback to linebacker, to placekicker and beyond, OSU has some of the most iconic and historical college football players that have taken their place among the best in the game.

However, one player stands out above all else when you shroud them behind the colors of scarlet and gray, and that’s where we are going to ask for your assistance.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting players that are in the running for the face of a position at Ohio State and asking for your vote in a Twitter poll to have one player identified as the one you think immediately at that position.

First up is quarterback. It’s a position that has become perhaps the face of the program over the last few years, so you’ll see a pretty recent slate of names nominated on this one. Take a look at the four we’ve highlighted and then move on to vote in our Twitter poll at the end. We can only fit four players on the poll, so feel free to write in a candidate in the comments to vote for another player, and we’ll tabulate it accordingly.

We’ll keep voting up for five days, and at the end of it, we’ll have an article revealing who the face of the quarterback position is historically at Ohio State.

J.T. Barrett (2014-2017)

Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) signals to his team prior to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Nomination

No list of great OSU quarterbacks would be complete without Urban Meyer’s first QB recruit in Columbus. The ironic twist is that the Texas native may have never gotten an opportunity had the incumbent and electrifying Braxton Miller not gone down with an injury just prior to the start of the 2014 year.

In fact, just before the injury to Miller, Barrett had been named as the backup after an extremely close competition with Cardale Jones. If we’d only known the gravity of that moment at the time.

In his time as the Ohio State quarterback, not only has Barrett re-written the OSU career QB record-books, but he has also re-set many of the Big Ten QB career statistics. There are almost too many records to count, but he did finish his career as the Buckeyes’ leader in total yards, passing yards, TDs, single-game TDs, single-season TDs, rushing TDs by a QB, rushing yards by a QB, and more.

Despite walking off into the sunset in 2017, many expected more from him because of some inconsistent performances. At the end of his storybook career, however, he was an exceptional leader on and off the field, and a masterful general on it.

He never won a Heisman, but orchestrated a lot of wins and had his fingerprints all over one a memorable 2014 season that resulted in Ohio State winning the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship.

Justin Fields (2019-2020)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets ready to throw the ball against Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Reason for the Nomination

A true dual-threat quarterback, Fields burst on the scene when he transferred to Ohio State from Georgia after his freshman season, and immediately became one of the most dynamic gunslingers in all of college football in 2019.

Fields was a perfect fit for a Ryan Day offense that looked to sling the ball all over the field, but he also had the athleticism and speed to escape and make defenses pay for soft coverage. He had a big arm, precision passing, an unquestioned work ethic, and an ability to process the field at a high rate.

He was a Heisman finalist in 2019 and nearly took Ohio State to a national championship if not for some bad breaks (and questionable calls) in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson.

We were a bit robbed of watching Fields’ development in a COVID-19 shortened 2022 when he took the Buckeyes to the national championship game, but his memory and feats on the field will live on forever.

Dwayne Haskins (2016-2018)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrated the Buckeyes’ 28-23 victory against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Nomination

Haskins may have only been a starter for one year, but it was a magical one. The 6-4, 230 lb. redshirt sophomore took the keys to the program and set a slew of single-season Ohio State and Big Ten records in 2018.

The numbers are remarkable and blow away any passing statistics that exited in Columbus prior to his assault on opposing secondaries. All told, Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, fifty touchdowns, to just eight interceptions.

The yards and touchdowns are both Buckeye and Big Ten records. For his reward, Haskins got an invite to New York where he somehow finished a distant third in the voting.

Troy Smith (2004-2006)

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Reason for the Nomination

Smith’s college career at Ohio State got off to a puzzling and underwhelming start. Recruited as an athlete, he split time his freshman year on special teams and as a backup running back.

Smith also had a rules violation he had to work through, but he finally took his spot as the unquestioned, full-time starter in 2005. That year set the table for a special 2006 campaign that saw him win the Heisman trophy in a landslide.

Truth be known, had he been able to get off to a better start in Columbus, Smith would be much higher on the list of stats for an Ohio State quarterback. That, by no means, takes away from what the often-improvising Smith brought to the table.

In that Heisman year of 2006, Smith threw for 2,542 yards and 44 TDs, while completing 65.3% of his passes. Maybe most impressive was his career TD/INT ratio of 54-13.

Honorable Mention

November 24, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention

Braxton Miller (2011-2015)

Art Schlicter (1978-1981)

Kirk Herbstreit (1989-1992)

Craig Krenzel (2000-2003)

Cardale Jones (2013-2015)

Rex Kern (1968-1970)

Cornelius Greene (1972-1975)

C.J. Stroud (2020-current)

Twitter Poll (Vote)

New series on Buckeyes Wire: Face of the position. When you think of quarterback at Ohio State historically, which player do you think of? Vote below, or write in another candidate. Is it @JT_theQB4th, @yn_TroySmith, Dwayne Haskins, @justnfields, or another? #GoBucks — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) June 3, 2022

The poll will be open for four days. Vote and help us determine what historical Ohio State player is the face of the quarterback position at Ohio State.

