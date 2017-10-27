Who is the face of baseball? José Altuve making a case in World Series

It’s a parlor game popular with sports fans and sports media alike: anointing one athlete in each pro sport the “face” of their league.

In the NFL, popular consensus is that the face of the league is likely one of its two star quarterbacks: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Some might point to JJ Watt, who has earned plaudits for his community service in Houston, but there arguably isn’t an abundance of obvious alternatives to Brady or Rodgers. In the NBA, it’s even less of a debate: the biggest current star is certainly either LeBron James or Steph Curry.

In baseball, the field is wide open. And the current World Series may be changing some minds on the subject.

Houston Astros’ José Altuve (center) celebrates with George Springer (R) after hitting a two-run home run during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 25, 2017. (AP) More

Last year’s World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians was the most-watched World Series in 12 years, and Game 7 was the most-watched single MLB game in 25 years. The Cubs had not won it all in 108 years, and the team’s inspiring story was the biggest story in baseball in 2016.

This year, the rise of the Houston Astros took up that mantle. Or, New Yorkers might argue, Yankees rookie Aaron Judge did.

Judge, a 6-foot-7 slugger from Linden, Calif., set a new rookie home run record this year with 52 homers. He had the No. 1 bestselling jersey of the season. And he plays in the country’s No. 1 sports media market. He’s known for hitting big, showy home runs, the simplest crowd-pleaser in baseball.

But the Yankees missed out on the World Series, toppled by the Houston Astros. And Astros star José Altuve, the shortest player in the game, is proving to be as electric and exciting as Judge, if not more so.