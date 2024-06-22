Facciani leads City Golf Championship by 1 stroke heading into final round

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thomas Facciani carded a 69 to hold a one-stroke lead after the second round of the City Golf Championship Saturday at Berkley Hills Golf Course.

After Quintin Dziabo and Facciani both shot matching 67s Friday in the first round, the pair are separated by just one shot heading into Sunday's final round that begins at 8:10 a.m.

Facciani, a three-time champion, is at 6 under with a total of 136 through two rounds. Dziabo is second at 137 after a 70 Saturday. Five-time champ Derek Hayes recorded Saturday-best 68 to sit two strokes behind Facciani. Hayes is 4 under through two rounds.

Dziabo, Facciani and Hayes tee off at 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Tony Orlandi is in fourth place at 3 under through two rounds after a 69 Saturday. Dave Murgas sits in fifth place at 3 over. Recent Conemaugh Township graduate Sam Sharbaugh is sixth at 148 after a 78 Saturday in the 22-man field.

Jack Ankeny, Brady Moran, Aaron Patalune and Nolan Pritts are tied for seventh place at 149.