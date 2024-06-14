Man Utd star could leave this summer amid Premier League & Serie A interest

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave the club this summer if a good bid arrives, according to Fabrizio Romano.

While it is not certain that the 26-year-old will move on, an exit cannot be ruled out as he has just one year left on his contract.

Wan-Bissaka is attracting interest from a couple of Premier League and Italian clubs, and more clubs could emerge for his services if Man United indicate they are ready to sell him.

The former Crystal Palace star had the 12-month extension deal in his current contract triggered during the 2023-24 campaign.

He will not be getting a new contract by the look of things, with United activating the one-year option in his deal to protect his value.

Wan-Bissaka featured in 22 Premier League games last term and played eight times across other competitions. He featured in both full-back positions.

Man United want to sign another left-back this summer, given the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. Diogo Dalot remains the first choice at right-back.

Victor Lindelof can also play in the position, and the Red Devils could look to strengthen their options if Wan-Bissaka moves on.

Despite his top-notch defensive abilities, he has not been very influential going forward, bagging just two goals and 13 assists in 190 games since joining Man United in 2019.

They need a full-back capable of contributing regularly in attack, and the former Eagles man does not have those qualities, which is a major reason he has not been able to break into the England team.

The Old Trafford club will be unable to recoup the £45 million they spent to sign him, but they could get half if they sell him during the early weeks of the summer transfer window.