Fabrizio Romano – ‘Special’ 21y/o wants to join Man Utd badly this summer despite no UCL

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is very keen on moving to Manchester United this summer despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season but will be playing in the Europa League having won the FA Cup, which has boosted their chances of landing some calibre of players in the summer transfer window as failure to secure European football would have been a huge blow in many ways.

Man United have already tabled a £45 million bid for Branthwaite, but Everton have knocked it back and are asking for almost double of the fee.

The Red Devils will move on to other targets if the Toffees cannot lower their demands, but the 21-year-old wants the move and is keen to join Man United.

“Branthwaite remains a player they appreciate, Branthwaite is super keen on the move to Manchester United, he would like to join Manchester United even if they are not playing Champions League football next season,” Romano said on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast.

“But again, the price will be crucial, so something fair or Manchester United will go for another target, and Everton at the moment believe they want at least £65-70million for Jarrad Branthwaite, so that’s why the deal, at the moment, is still not close.”

Having played just one full season of Premier League football, the Everton star is not worth the value his club have placed on him, and it is clear to see that they are unwilling to lose such a brilliant player.

However, their issues with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules could force them to sell one of their key players before June 30 to avoid a third point-deduction.

Landing the ‘special’ Branthwaite will be a huge boost for Man United as they need a quality replacement for Raphael Varane, and the Englishman has the potential to become a world-beater.

Everton must be willing to do business for a fair price if the youngster is to fulfil his dreams, and a transfer saga could be on the cards in the coming weeks if another bid from Man United gets rejected.