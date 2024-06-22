Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update after collapse of Michael Olise deal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are still keen on bringing in two more attackers after the Blues pulled out of a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Chelsea had made Olise their main transfer target, but it was reported on Friday night they had pulled out of the race as they felt the finances involved were beyond their reach.

The Frenchman is subsequently set to join German giants Bayern Munich who are expected to agree a deal with Palace for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea want two attacking signings

Having missed out on Olise the Blues will now turn to other signings and they have been strongly linked with moves for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion as they search for a new striker.

Reports have suggested Atletico have rejected as many as three bids from Chelsea for Omorodion, with the Blues looking for someone to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson.

Romano has reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit remain keen to sign two attacking players this summer with Enzo Maresca expected to have a striker and winger added to his squad.

He took to X.com and said:

“After Michael Olise deal collapsed, Chelsea are still keen on bringing in two more attackers in the summer transfer window.

“Enzo Maresca, expected to have at least one more striker and one more winger. In addition to this, Chelsea will soon sign Estevão for summer 2025.”

🔵↪️ After Michael Olise deal collapsed, Chelsea are still keen on bringing in two more attackers in the summer transfer window. Enzo Maresca, expected to have at least one more striker and one more winger. In addition to this, Chelsea will soon sign Estevão for summer 2025 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wfDPdW2OSy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Quite who those two signings will be is unknown at this point given the host of names that have been linked with the club so far.

In terms of a winger it’s possible that Chelsea could now turn their attention to Leeds star Crysencio Summerville who scored 21 goals last season, and is believed be available for around £30m, although Liverpool have also expressed an interest.

It’s fine to have a wage structure in place but ultimately it means the club are unlikely to be able to sign the top players as they command the big wages that Chelsea seemingly aren’t prepared to pay, and it will be interesting to see who the Blues turn to next.