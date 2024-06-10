Fabrizio Romano shares update on top Chelsea transfer target

Things are hotting up with the opening of the transfer window approaching, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on one of Chelsea’s main targets.

It’s been a busy close season for the Blues with the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month and subsequent appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five year deal.

Chelsea are set to be busy again in the market and have already made their first signing with centre back Tosin Adarabioyo joining on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham.

Romano provides Sesko update

The Blues have been linked with bringing in a goalkeeper, left back and another centre back depending on what happens with Trevoh Chalobah, but arguably most important of all is a striker.

Chelsea are looking for a regular source of goals and a forward who can complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson.

The club have held a long term interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but have decided against a deal due to the cost and concerns over whether he fits their style of play.

Sesko is wanted by a number of clubs, including three from the Premier League.

It appears their main target is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has a reported release clause of £55m, but the 21-year-old is a man in demand.

Sesko is not only wanted by the Blues, but is also a target for Manchester United and Arsenal, and Romano has now shared his views on the transfer saga, and kept it brief.

“I expect Benjamin Sesko to make his decision very soon,” he told The United Stand.

Sesko finished the season strongly for Leipzig and scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances in his first season at the club following his move from RB Salzburg last summer.

The striker is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with Slovenia where he will come up against England and Serbia in the group stage, and could face off against some of his potential new team-mates if he decides to join Chelsea.