Fabrizio Romano shares Chelsea’s plan for record breaking wonderkid signing

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea’s plan for Estevao Willian and all the final details of the deal as the Blues close in on completing the signing of the Palmeiras star.

Chelsea agreed a deal with Palmeiras last month, which will see the 17-year-old become the most expensive South American teenager of all time.

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Captial took over in 2022 there has been a real focus on targeting the South American market, and Estevao will join the likes of Kendry Paez, Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington as signings from South America.

Romano reveals Chelsea’s Estevao plans

The teenager completed his Chelsea medical in Brazil on Friday with both club officials and the Palmeiras medical team present.

Like Paez, Estevao won’t be able to join Chelsea until 2025 when he will be 18, but having missed out on Endrick to Real Madrid the Blues have now secured the signings of two of South America’s biggest talents.

Transfer expert Romano has shared the final details of the deal and revealed what Chelsea’s plans for the teenager are.

Estevao Willian celebrates scoring for Palmeiras.

“Final payment structure for Estêvão Willian will be £33.8 million guaranteed, £16.9 million in easy add ons and £4.2 million in difficult add ons, total: £54.9 million,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“He will be a Chelsea player and sign until 2032, the plan is first team.”

Estevao made his Palmeiras debut as a 16-year-old last December and has gone on to make 21 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Quite how all this works out remains to be seen given the Blues are stacked in the wide areas with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke, whist Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer can also play in those roles.

This is before you mention the possible arrival of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise who the Blues are pushing hard to sign, which means it’s clear someone will have to leave this summer or next to make space in the squad.