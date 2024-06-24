Fabrizio Romano says Ruud van Nistelrooy is “very tempted” by Manchester United role



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says there is “a very good possibility” that Ruud van Nistelrooy will join Erik ten Hag’s coaching team at Manchester United.

United were reported by Romano to have approached the Dutch legend about the role amidst reports that he is favourite to become the next manager of newly relegated Burnley, whose previous manager Vincent Kompany has joined Bayern Munich.

Asked on his Daily Briefing podcast as to how the situation is developing, Romano said “there are very good chances” that the United legend will take the job at Old Trafford.

“What I’m hearing is that Ruud van Nistelrooy is very tempted by this possibility to go back to Manchester United,” he said.

“He’s still keeping his options open, but in the last 24 – 48 hours, Van Nistelrooy is really tempted … to make this new experience as assistant coach. So I think there’s a very good possibility.”

It would be a tremendously popular appointment with the fanbase, who worship one of the best goalscorers the club has ever seen.

After a very barren season in front of goal, United’s forwards need guidance on finishing more than ever and it has been reported that current attacking coach Benni McCarthy is being released by the club.

The idea of the former PSV Eindhoven coach instilling just a tiny fraction of his knowledge of how to score goals, to Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford in particular, could absolutely transform United.

In addition to McCarthy, Romano also expects more changes to the coaching team.

“I think it could also be not the only addition to the Manchester United staff because there is the intention to change something,” he said.

This is an interesting development because Ineos are currently in talks with Erik ten Hag over a new deal and one reported bone of contention is who will have control over the appointment of the coaching team.

Ten Hag is said to want to keep McCarthy and Mitchell van der Gaag, with Ineos keen on changes in that area.

The approach for Van Nistelrooy could certainly indicate that Ineos have no intention of bowing to Ten Hag’s demands.





