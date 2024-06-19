Fabrizio Romano says Man United have made enquires over a new midfielder



The 2024 summer transfer window has been open five days now and Manchester United have not made a sale or purchase.

That is hardly unusual, but given the overhaul that is needed at Old Trafford, fans are beginning to shuffle nervously in their seats wondering if the great Ineos are really going to be any more decisive or successful in the transfer market than their predecessors.

Two objectives are insanely urgent – a centre back to replace Raphael Varane (and possibly Jonny Evans, as the clock ticks down on his contract renewal) and at least one striker to supplement Rasmus Hojlund.

United reportedly have irons in the fire on both fronts, having made a bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to fulfil the former and having made enquiries about Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee to fulfil the latter.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United are also starting to focus on strengthening in midfield.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano says “I’m hearing that in the last 24-48 hours, [United] made some enquiries on the market over a new midfielder. They are exploring options in midfield especially in the case of Casemiro leaving, which remains a strong possibility.

“United are assessing options and have started to make moves to strengthen their midfield – we will see who it’s going to be and what United are going to do, but for sure they are going to be really busy in the next weeks, so keep an eye on potential new arrivals at centre-back, left-back, striker, and midfield.”

United had numbers in central midfield last season: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

Donny van de Beek is still on the roster having returned from his unfruitful loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, outside of Mainoo, there are issues over every one of those stars.

Casemiro had an extremely poor season and looks a yard short of pace. As Romano states, an exit is on the cards if a club can be found who would be prepared to take on his massive £350,000 per week salary.

Eriksen was used very sparingly by Ten Hag last term, suggesting he too may be considered to be past his prime. Reports have claimed the player himself would like a move so he can play more regular football.

Amrabat’s loan spell was very underwhelming and in all likelihood he will return to Fiorentina, although there is still the possibility, after a slight improvement toward the end of the season, that United will opt to make the deal permanent.

McTominay did well as a goalscoring substitute last term but his performances in the middle of the park were poor and he could well be the target of the likes of West Ham again. Even if he stays, he is unlikely to be considered good enough to be a regular starter.

As for poor Donny van de Beek, there seems little hope left that he will ever return to the kind of form that he showed at Ajax all those years ago.

As for who United might be bringing in, reports have linked them with Benfica’s João Neves, Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, among others.





