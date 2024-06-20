Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea now confident on signing elite player after positive talks

Some positive news on the Chelsea transfer front this morning as Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are now confident of signing one elite player they have been working on intensely.

It’s all the noise we have been hearing about in the last few weeks, and Chelsea have apparently been working on this deal as a priority in recent days.

And now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has some very positive news on Chelsea’s attempts to bring Michael Olise to Chelsea from Crystal Palace this summer transfer window.

Romano was speaking on his latest Playback show last night and of course he was taking questions for Olise, who;s potential move to Chelsea is exciting Blues fans.

Mainly good news

Olise edging closer to Chelsea move?

It’s positive news from Romano, but he did also confirm that Palace have also offered Olise a new deal to stay at the club. After what happened last summer with Olise agreeing terms with Chelsea for a move then but then ending up signing a new contract with Palace, of course this is going to be a tad fearful for Chelsea fans once again of a repeat happening.

However, Romano also says Chelsea ARE now confident of getting the deal done after holding positive talks.

He said: ‘Chelsea are confident on the Michael Olise deal! They have had positive conversations! Palace have offered him a new deal, but they know Chelsea are the favourites!’

Well, that sounds pretty good to me and like Chelsea are once again in a very good position to now get this one done. Romano also said on the same Playback show that he doesn’t expect this saga to run on and one and Palace will be expecting to hear a conclusion from hopefully even by next week.

Quotes from the show delivered by Chelsea aggregator account, The Chelsea Dodgers.