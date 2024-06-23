Fabrizio Romano reveals Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has reportedly been the subject of an approach to become the latest addition to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

After more than two weeks of an end-of-season review in which Ten Hag’s future was up in the air, the top brass led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS eventually decided to keep faith with the Dutchman and afford him more turn to turn things around at the club.

Since then, United have been focused on realising their summer transfer plans and reshaping Ten Hag’s backroom staff amidst speculation over the tenure of individuals like Benni McCarthy and Mitchell van der Gaag.

McCarthy is out of contract at the end of this month while it has been suggested that Sir Dave Brailsford is keen on replacing Van der Gaag.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now relayed that legendary Red Devils striker Van Nistelrooy has been approached to join Ten Hag in the dugout from next season.

The Italian journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United.”

“Up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany, decision next week.”

“Changes could take place in Manchester United staff.”

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Van Nistelrooy is indeed under strong consideration to assume the Burnley hot seat.

On Saturday, The Mirror pointed out that the 47-year-old held a meeting with owner of the Clarets Alan Pace to outline his plan and vision for the Turf Moor outfit.

Van Nistelrooy has been out of work for the past twelve months after leaving PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2023, citing a lack of support and a unified approach between himself and the club’s top executives.

At PSV, the ex-United man won the Dutch Cup.







