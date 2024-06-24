Fabrizio Romano reveals crucial contract clause expiry time and date for Manchester City transfer target

The release clause of Newcastle United and Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes is expected to expire imminently, it has been revealed this week.

Manchester City are understood to be on the hunt for a new phase of recruitment in central midfield positions, with long-term concerns over the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in particular.

The Belgian international captain turns 33 this week, and some within Manchester City believe that while the club would be open to extending his deal beyond the summer of 2025, the player’s time at the top level of the game remains limited.

Saudi Arabia are known to be keen on the services of the playmaker, while there is a belief that despite his recent injury issues and his age, a transfer fee of around £100 million would be required to tempt Manchester City into a sale.

For now, Etihad Stadium officials remain focussed on the transfer market and particularly the possibility of signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. However, their efforts to sign the Brazilian could be complicated as soon as Monday night.

As confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Bruno Guimarães’ release clause worth £100 million in his existing Newcastle United contract will expire at 23:59 UK time on Monday 24 June.

As such, officials at St James’ Park would be free to dictate their asking price for Guimaraes from Tuesday morning, leaving Manchester City with no choice but to negotiate the fee down, should their Newcastle counterparts demand a price well in excess of the £100 million mark.

Elsewhere and Manchester City are also likely to pursue a deal for Bayern Munich and Germany’s Joshua Kimmich this summer, with Pep Guardiola knowing the player well from their time together at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich remains solely focussed on events at the European Championships in his home nation for now, however there are likely to be increasingly intensified discussions over his future upon the conclusion of the tournament.