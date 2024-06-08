Fabrizio Romano provides update on World Cup winner linked with Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea.

The Blues are in the market for a striker this summer to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals in his first season in England.

Chelsea have held long term interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but have decided against pursuing a deal due to the cost and concerns over whether the Nigerian would fit their style of play, whilst they have also been strongly linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Romano provides update on Julian Alvarez

Reports have emerged from Argentina over the past couple of days linking Chelsea with a move for City star Alvarez, with the Blues believed to be readying an offer for the 24-year-old.

The news has certainly come as a surprise, with it highly unlikely any Chelsea fans would have thought the club would think about making a move for Alvarez.

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for Alvarez.

One thing in Chelsea’s favour could be his friendship with current star Enzo Fernandez, with the pair very close friends, but any move appears a long way off at this point.

Romano has provided an update on Alvarez and insisted City would want big money for the forward if they were to sanction his departure.

“If Man City do allow Julian Alvarez to leave, it would be for big money, as Man City have no intention to sell or loan, it will only happen if the player requests to go and City receives a lot of money,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There is nothing concrete and no bid or direct contact from any Premier League clubs, but there could be movement soon, let’s wait and see.”

If Chelsea were able to pull off a move for Alvarez it would be quite something, and their reported interest maybe goes to show the club aren’t entirely confident Sesko will pick them as his next destination if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer.