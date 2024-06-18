Fabrizio Romano names Chelsea player who could be involved in Jhon Duran deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named the Chelsea player who could be involved in Blues attempts to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer transfer window.

The club are looking to try and get a new striker in this summer and they have been linked with a number of different names, including Duran.

But the situation with Duran has not been straightforward and the deal looks to be a tough one to get done at the moment. Chelsea might have to offer players to Villa in order to reach their valuation for Duran, and Romano has the latest updates on that.

Chelsea could offer Maatsen

Ian Maatsen to Villa?

According to Romano speaking on Playback yesterday, as cited by aggregator account The Chelsea Dodgers on X, Ian Maatsen could possibly be part of the Jhon Duran negotiation. However, Chelsea are clear on this: they value him at the £35 million release clause.

It’s believed that Villa are asking for £40m for Duran and that has been one of the issues and sticking points as to why Chelsea have not got this one done yet.

So offering Maatsen might help to get the deal done. However, if Chelsea value the left back at £35m, which is his release clause, then then they valued Duran at say £25m, it would actually mean that Villa would have to pay Chelsea money for this one to go through, right!? So that’s surely never going to happen as Villa need cash.

It seems to me if Chelsea really want to get Duran done then they will have to stump up Villa’s valuation for him. So really, Chelsea should just be walking away at this point and turning their attentions to another striker option, one who is perhaps more established and a proven goalscorer already – one of much less risk.