From Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City to reject one transfer proposal format for Julian Alvarez this summer

Transfer bosses within Manchester City will not entertain any offers from clubs across Europe looking to sign Julian Alvarez on a temporary agreement this summer.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with various moves away from the club in the last few weeks, with the understanding in some quarters being that the player is keen on improved opportunities in the starting line-up.

That supposed feeling from the players comes despite an up-turn in responsibilities in Pep Guardiola’s system during the most recent campaign, with Alvarez proving integral in the centre of the park during the first-half of the season in particular.

However, that has not stopped a number of clubs from showing an interest in the player, with Atletico Madrid the first to be linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, before their club president indicated a feeling that the striker would remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Since then, it has been clarified that should Julian Alvarez leave Manchester City ahead of the new season, then it would only be in the form of a permanent deal with an interested party, as opposed to a loan deal.

That is according to the information of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Premier League champions are not planning to accept any loan proposals for Julián Álvarez during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is claimed that while the Argentina international wants to play more, and his current club have been informed of that by the player’s camp, Manchester City still want to keep the 24-year-old within Pep Guardiola’s ranks.

At present, the latest understanding is that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have approached Julian Álvarez’s agent in the recent days, whilst nothing formal has been issued to his employers.

Manchester City are likely to demand a significant transfer fee should they be willing to listen to proposals from any club, with some reports already indicating a valuation north of £70 million for the former River Plate forward.

Such a fee would represent a significant profit for Etihad Stadium bosses, having invested just £14 million in the player during the summer transfer window of 2022, joining at the same time as Erling Haaland.

City may also require substantial funding into the club in terms of player sales this summer too, with one eye being kept on high-profile arrivals to replace the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne more longer-term.