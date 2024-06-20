Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool target offered NEW DEAL in attempt to stave off transfer interest

Crystal Palace are offering Michael Olise a new contract in a last-ditch attempt to keep their star playmaker out of the clutches of suitors like Chelsea or Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Eagles are planning a new deal with a higher salary and a bigger release clause for 2025.

Olise, 22, is currently preparing for the Olympic Games with Thierry Henry and his France teammates but is expected to be a big mover in the transfer window this summer.

Palace inserted a £60 million release clause in his deal which was signed in August 2023 but that is looking like a bargain now following a stellar season in the Premier League.

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

The winger scored 10 goals and added six assists in only 19 league games last season and really came into his own under Oliver Glasner towards the end of the campaign.

His form was so good that top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea were reported to be desperate to add him to the ranks this summer.

Romano: Palace offer Olise new deal

Olise used to be a Chelsea youth team player, as well as playing at Manchester City and Arsenal, before moving to Reading and kickstarting his senior career.

He now appears ready for the next step up but Palace are now seeking to ward off interest according to renowned transfer expert Romano.

“Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025,” Romano wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise.”

Liverpool's wide forward targets

Liverpool are seeking to recruit a wide attacker this summer with players like Mohammed Kudus, Brajan Gruda, Bryan Mbeumo and Dario Osorio also linked along with Olise.

There is uncertainty over the long-term future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires in 2025, while Luis Diaz is expected to talk to Barcelona about a transfer in the next few days.

Olise would provide some stylistic similarity to Salah, being a left-footed right winger who creates chances and scores goals.

