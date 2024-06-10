Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool STILL in the race for Championship player of the year

Liverpool REMAIN in the race to sign the EFL’s Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville despite reports last week that the Reds would look elsewhere for wingers this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the Anfield club along with Chelsea have scouted the Leeds forward extensively ahead of a potential summer bid.

Chelsea, like Liverpool, have got a new coach at the helm in the shape of Enzo Maresca and, similar to Arne Slot, the Italian will be working within a structure which means he doesn’t have significant control over transfers.

Summerville, 22, had long been considered one of the Reds’ top transfer targets, coming off a season in which he scored 19 Championship goals for Leeds and won the EFL Player of the Year award.

That was until last week when a Leeds Live report suggested that Liverpool were out of the running for the former Dutch under-21 international and would instead be pursuing a move for Michael Olise of Crystal Palace instead.

That report now appears to have been dismissed by renowned transfer expert Romano, who states it is too early to rule the Reds out.

Liverpool and Chelsea want Summerville

“Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing on Caught Offside.

“Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer.

"The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.”

Summerville led Leeds to the Championship playoff final, where they lost to Southampton and the Whites are now facing another season in the second tier.

That spells problems for their finances with the Yorkshire side requiring sales this summer in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules (PSR). Summerville has long been seen as a disposable asset and Leeds could get around £35 million for him, according to various sources.

The ex-Feyenoord youth cost Leeds only £1.2m back in 2020 so that sum represents huge profit for Daniel Farke’s side. Summerville is under contract at Elland Road until 2026 and so the time is coming that they will have to cash in.

