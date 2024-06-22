Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on Nico Williams situation amid interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool

One of the big stories to watch over the summer will involve the situation of Nico Williams, one of the most talked-about players in Europe over the last 48 hours. The 21-year-old was in sensational form during Spain’s victory over Italy on Thursday, and on the back of this, talk over his future has been rife.

Barcelona, in particular, have been heavily linked with Williams, and reports now suggest that they consider the winger to be their top target for the transfer window. However, nothing is advanced between the player and any club, as Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing on Saturday.

“A lot of movements around Nico Williams in recent days in the media. He’s doing fantastically well at the European Championship, but, at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations with any single club for his signature this summer. At the moment, nothing is advanced and nothing is concrete yet. Full focus on the Euros and then we will see!

“The release clause in his contract is €58m. The expectation is for his situation to be clarified after the Euros, not during the tournament. Chelsea at this moment, despite not signing Michael Olise, are not in advanced talks for Nico Williams. He was on their list a while ago, but there is not something advanced in terms of negotiations now, also because his salary is expensive beyond his €58m release clause.

“Barcelona love Nico Williams but it all depends on what happens with Financial Fair Play. Then there was interest in recent months from Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern too (but now they are signing Olise). Let’s see what Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona decide to do – but it’s not an easy deal! It’s an expensive deal. So we’re waiting for concrete movements.”

As Romano has stated, the big challenge for Barcelona will be being able to afford Williams. Athletic will no negotiate with any clubs, so in order to sign him, they’d have to pay his €58m release clause. Right now, that is not possible, but it could be with significant sales in the coming weeks.