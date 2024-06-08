From Fabrizio Romano: La Liga side open negotiations to sign Manchester City defender

Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez is in talks to complete a summer move to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The 23-year-old moved to Manchester City from RSC Anderlecht in August 2022 but has made just 14 starts for Pep Guardiola’s side since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, with the full-back featuring just 15 times during the recent campaign.

Gomez, who is a boyhood Manchester City supporter, won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup during his maiden season in east Manchester, and won a further three trophies this season.

The Spaniard won a second Premier League title and featured during the Blues’ victorious FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia in December, alongside being part of the squad that won the UEFA Super Cup in Athens.

Gomez hasn’t featured for Manchester City since a win over Brighton in April, but did memorably register an assist during a 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in October 2022.

The defender made his debut against Crystal Palace and was handed a first start by Guardiola against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

The Spain Under-21 international was an unused substitute on 35 occasions last term and has been linked with an exit from Manchester City in search of more regular minutes this summer, despite having a contract until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Sociedad have opened talks with Manchester City surrounding a deal for Gomez, with the La Liga outfit having identified the full-back as a replacement for Kieran Tierney, who is set to return to Arsenal following a season-long loan.

‘Initial negotiations’ have already taken place between the two parties, with the Spanish club ‘liking’ Gomez as a defensive option to sign this summer.

Out of favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also expected to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, meanwhile Joao Cancelo is set to return to La Liga to continue playing at Barcelona.