Fabrizio Romano gives transfer update on Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka is believed to be one of the players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could let leave in the event that a good offer arrives for him.

Last term, the England international made 22 Premier League appearances and 30 across all competitions.

During a campaign in which United were hit hard by injuries, Wan-Bissaka was a blessing for Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff as he not only played in the right-back position but also at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, United continue to be linked to other right-backs like Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong. Wan-Bissaka is also entering the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford and according to Romano, there’s a chance he might join another club this summer.

The Italian journalist wrote in his daily briefing, “Aaron Wan-Bissaka could still leave Man United in case of a good bid this summer.”

“Not a guaranteed exit yet but possible as he has one year left on his contract, attracting interest from PL and Italy.”

Premier League clubs like West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have previously been mentioned to be admirers of Wan-Bissaka and could swoop in for him this time.

Inter Milan’s interest in the player has also been noted before and a possible swap deal that would see Dumfries join United also suggested.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Galatasaray tabled a €10 million bid for Wan-Bissaka, which was swiftly rejected by the Red Devils.

AS Roma are also believed to have entered the race to secure the full-back’s services.

It’s not clear what fee United have slapped on Wan-Bissaka but his situation is certainly one for supporters to keep a close eye on.







