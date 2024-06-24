Fabrizio Romano gives update on future of Manchester United target Ivan Toney

Manchester United have started the summer transfer window with an aim to address their defence as well as their attack.

United have already submitted a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite and it remains to be seen if they will make an improved offer after Everton turned down their opening offer. There is a solid chance United could explore other options should Everton refuse to budge.

The Red Devils have also reportedly made an approach for Joshua Zirkzee. However, the suitors of the Bologna striker face the challenge of meeting staggering demands of his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

United are in the market for a quality striker capable of challenging Rasmus Højlund for the starting spot in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

While Zirkzee is certainly a top prospect, it remains unclear how open the Premier League giants are to pay a huge commission on top of his £34m release clause.

INEOS, however, are not just focused on Zirkzee and could explore other options, including Ivan Toney.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are amongst the clubs who hold ‘the strongest interest’ in the Brentford striker.

The England international attracting interest from Premier League’s biggest clubs, including United is not a new update. Toney has shown reluctance to extend his contract with Brentford and earlier this year he expressed his desire to play for a ‘top club’.

However, this summer, we have seen very little movement from interested parties for Toney.

During the latest episode of the Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano addressed Red Billy’s question about why there have been so few rumours about the 28-year-old.

The Italian transfer expert said: “I think because of the Euros. I don’t think anything will happen before the end of the Euros for Ivan Toney. Also because he is 100 per cent focused on the English national team.”

He continued: “Also Brentford wait to see what happens in terms of proposal, but at the moment nothing is concrete on the table yet.”

Romano also revealed that many clubs are waiting to see how the situation unfolds and “around July, August things could happen” for the talented striker.





