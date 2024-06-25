Fabrizio Romano explains Liverpool's lack of transfer activity so far

Now that the summer transfer window is open and new head coach Arne Slot is in position, many Liverpool fans have been becoming concerned by the lack of incomings at Anfield.

While in West London, Chelsea have been snapping up young talent left, right and centre, the Reds are yet to make any significant signings. What's more, the club have lost Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian, all on free transfers.

Now, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the situation on his The Debrief podcast.

The Italian attributes the delay to the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament and the domino effect it creates in the market.

Romano explained, “I think many clubs in England, we mentioned Arsenal, it’s the same also for Liverpool and many others are waiting to see what happens in terms of [a] domino [effect] after the Euros."

A wait-and-see strategy

Romano then referenced the specific example of Ivan Toney, who has been attracting interest from across the Premier League.

"I don’t think anything will happen before the end of the Euros for Ivan Toney," he said.

17th February 2024 Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London, England Premier League Football, Brentford versus Liverpool Ivan Toney of Brentford reacts as he comes close to scoring PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12609249 SalvioxCalabrese

"Also because he’s 100% focused on the English national team and also [because of] Brentford. They wait to see what happens in terms of proposals. But at the moment, nothing is concrete on the table yet."

As he explained, this cautious approach isn't unique to Liverpool. Romano explained how a number of top Premier League clubs were adopting a similar wait-and-see strategy.

"It will take probably some time before we know what’s going to happen for the future of Ivan Toney. But for sure, the interest is still there for many clubs. And I think around July, August, things could happen for Toney because his desire is to move to an important club."

Many transfer this summer will hinge on the outcomes of the Euros, with clubs anticipating a clearer picture of player availability and valuations post-tournament.

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna and Italy

Riccardo Calafiori Italy looks on, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 - Group B, Italy vs Albania, BVB Stadium Dortmund, June 15, 2024, Dortmund, Germany.

There are several reported Liverpool targets currently playing in Germany, including the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Lutsharel Geertruida and Xavi Simons representing the Netherlands, Maximilian Beier and Joshua Kimmich in the Germany squad, Slovakia's Stanislav Lobotka, Italy's Riccardo Calafiori, Turkey's Arda Guler, Spain's Nico Williams and France's Adrien Rabiot, just to name a few.

But until the tournament finishes, it appears Liverpool supporters will just have to wait patiently.

