Fabrizio Romano exclusive names four clubs who want Armando Broja transfer

All the excitement of the last 48 hours for Chelsea fans has been about the arrival of Estevao Willian.

After a whole summer of battling back and forth with his Palmeiras, and in the wake of the bad news about Michael Olise not joining, the Blues needed a win, and they certainly got one by confirming the signing of one of the world’s most in-demand players.

But as the owners look to move towards a more sustainable model, that initial €34m investment in the Brazilian will need to be paid back, and there are already players on the off ramp ready to start making those losses back up.

One obvious one is Armando Broja, who has long been linked with an exit. The Albania striker is currently at Euro 2024 with his country, but it seems there are wheels turning on his transfer even as he’s in Germany.

An exclusive for CaughtOffside from Fabrizio Romano revealed a little more about what the plan is:

“On Chelsea, there’s no concrete update yet on Armando Broja, but the expectation is still for the striker to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.

“I have no news on AC Milan so far, it’s always reported but I’m not aware of anything advanced, only following the player. Stuttgart like him, Everton and Wolves too, Everton for sure would like to sign him but it’s not advanced yet.”

Armando Broja playing for Chelsea.

A strong following for a player with bags of potential

While injuries have stopped Broja from kicking on at the club where he came through the ranks, the long list of interested teams named by Romano shows there’s no shortage of belief in his talent from all over Europe. It’s always positive to see a decent list of sides who are keen, which should ensure a transfer can be wrapped up pretty simply once Broja returns from international duty.