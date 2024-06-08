Fabrizio Romano drops the crushing truth about Chelsea’s Michael Olise dreams

Chelsea are being constantly linked with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise right now, and that’s getting fans very excited.

He’s talented, productive, entertaining to watch and tested in the Premier League. If you can get him (and we certainly tried out best last summer) he looks the sort of player who can improve any team in the world as he reached his peak.

The problem for Blues fans fantasising about him coming to Stamford Bridge is that the queue in attacking positions is pretty long already – and mostly made up of players signed in the last couple of years, making them harder to sell without taking a loss on the high prices we paid for them.

The fantasy most supporters go for is somehow shifting Raheem Sterling and his huge wages to Saudi Arabia or Turkey. That would make space in the budget and in the squad for a new winger.

Raheem Sterling applauds the fans.

Romano drops the painful truth bombs

But unfortunately for those fans, Fabrizio Romano is making it pretty clear that that’s unlikely.

“Someone who is not planning to make a move at least as of now is Raheem Sterling,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.”

“He isn’t leaving Chelsea and joining Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, even if the Turkish club are willing to make very good investments for the Portuguese manager.

“I repeat, there is absolutely nothing between Raheem Sterling and Fenerbahçe. Zero. No contracts ongoing, no negotiations ongoing, no talks.

“We will follow the situation but everything is really quiet around Sterling at the moment.”

Blues fans can keep their fingers crossed all summer, it looks like the Olise dream will have to wait a while longer. Let’s just hope nobody else manages to make that deal happen this summer while we’re still figuring it out.