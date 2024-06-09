Fabrizio Romano confirms Thomas Tuchel stance on United job after secret meeting

Thomas Tuchel is available as a free agent after the German left Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season despite the Bundesliga giants doing their best to keep him.

The former Chelsea manager is in high demand and recently, he has been linked with a move to United should the Old Trafford hierarchy decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is the subject of a season review and the outcome of that review is expected imminently, with it ultimately landing on a decision of whether to change the manager or not.

Earlier on Sunday, it was revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had held a ‘secret’ face-to-face meeting with Tuchel in Monaco, in which the 50-year-old outlined his vision for the club if he took over from Ten Hag.

It was reported that United had yet reached a verdict on Ten Hag’s future but talks were still being held with potential successors.

Now, journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update in the quickly developing story, confirming Tuchel’s stance.

As per the reporter, Tuchel has decided not to press ahead with talks between himself and United, instead option to take the summer off.

The meeting with the club is confirmed by Romano but Tuchel has decided to take a break this summer and will not be taking any offer if an approach is made. Furthermore, it’s claimed that United will make a decision on Ten Hag’s future soon.

It remains to be seen if United’s efforts with other managers are merely the club doing their due diligence or if concrete talks are being held and a decision on Ten Hag has already been made.

Ten Hag has one year remaining on the contract he signed in 2022 and it’s believed the Dutchman is keen on seeing that deal out.