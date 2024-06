Fabrizio Romano confirms Thomas Tuchel has rejected Man United job after meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Fabrizio Romano confirms Thomas Tuchel has rejected Man United job after meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Thomas Tuchel has elected not to take up the Manchester United job after holding talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Tuchel emerged as prime candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at United.

More to follow…