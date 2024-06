Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United’s deal for OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is off

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United’s deal for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is currently off and not expected to develop any further.

Todibo was thought to be on of the names high on United’s wishlist for summer reinforcements in the defensive department.

However, United will not have to look elsewhere.

More to follow…