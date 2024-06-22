Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United like Real Madrid transfer target

Manchester United will be involved in a transfer battle with Real Madrid to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Los Blancos have made it a habit to sign the best young talent in world football.

Their recent signings of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe is another proof of their desire to steal the best talent from other clubs.

They are ready to do that again this summer as they chase young French defender Yoro.

The Red Devils are also targeting a move for the player and they are keeping a close eye on him, according to The Athletic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man United appreciate the defender but the defender is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid.

The transfer insider confirmed the update on his Youtube channel.

“The player is waiting for Real Madrid,” Romano said. “But other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Man United want Lille defender Leny Yoro.

“Many rumours (about) Manchester United. They appreciate, they like Leny Yoro, but at the moment, between Leny Yoro and United, there is still not something advanced on player side.

“The interest is true, so let’s see if Man United decide to go big on that one.”

Man United face competition from La Liga champions

Man United will have to push hard to sign the player as it is not always easy to compete with Real Madrid in the transfer market.

Nobody knows it better than the Red Devils, who lost Cristiano Ronaldo to the Spanish giants back in 2009.

With Man United looking to sign a defender this summer, a move for Yoro would not be surprising.

However, it remains to be seen if the player can be convinced to move to Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United like Real Madrid transfer target

Jun 22 2024, 10:22

Man United ready to pay a hefty amount to sign Euro 2024 star

Jun 22 2024, 10:03

Christian Eriksen disappointed not to beat mistake-ridden England side at Euro 2024

Jun 22 2024, 9:37