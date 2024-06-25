Fabrizio Romano confirms Erik ten Hag’s new Man United contract is “now almost agreed”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are nearing a final agreement with Erik ten Hag over a new contract.

After weeks of speculation over Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford, United’s end-of-season review ended in the top brass deciding to stick with the Dutchman.

During INEOS’ thorough audit of the 2023/24 campaign, United maintained contact with the representatives of potential Ten Hag replacements including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Marco Silva and Roberto De Zerbi, just to mention a few names.

Following the club’s decision to afford Ten Hag more time, it was stated that the 54-year-old was in line for a new two-year deal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are believed to be keen on the modification of Ten Hag’s title from manager to head coach.

This shift will see Ten Hag’s influence in recruitment affairs significantly reduce, with his main focus going forward being on coaching the team.

Romano has now given an update on Ten Hag’s contract situation.

The Italian journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed.”

“Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms.”

“There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed.”

It recently emerged that changes to Ten Hag’s backroom staff are imminent. There is a chance that the likes of Benni McCarthy and Mitchell Van der Gaag could part ways with the 20-time English champions.

United legend Van Nistelrooy has been mentioned as a replacement for either of the two coaches.





