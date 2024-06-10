Fabrizio Romano confirms “the board” of Premier League club are keen on Chelsea striker

Armando Broja is a target for Everton, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively reported today in his column for CaughtOffside.

After a disappointing season where he played little, both at Chelsea and in 6 months on loan at Fulham, Broja is looking to impress at the Euros with Albania and then use that as a springboard to get a solid move at club level.

“We also know there will be outgoings at Chelsea this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton, among others, but what’s really going on?” Romano wrote about the forward in today’s column.

“My latest understanding is that the Everton board like Broja but with their financial situation, it’s all on stand-by now. It’s not something imminent or close, interest is there as well as from many other clubs as Broja is 100% expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer,” the insider continued.

A move that suits all parties

Overall, it’s just good for Chelsea to have more options on the table in this case. They’re committed to selling Broja, fans are pretty much on board with that decision, and the striker seems keen to go and make his career elsewhere.

The best we can hope for now is as many teams as possible to be interested so that we can max out the money we get for him and give him the biggest spread of options to help further his career. Adding Everton to the list can only be a good thing, even if he ends up elsewhere.

Of course as ever the Toffees are not in the best shape, with major questions about their ownership situation and about FFP. So we’re not expecting any earth shattering offers until all that is sorted out.