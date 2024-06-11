Fabrizio Romano clarifies Chelsea’s stance on 21-year-old star following reports of move away

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Chelsea’s stance on 21-year-old star following reports of move away

Fabrizio Romano has clarified Chelsea’s stance on Levi Colwill following the emergence of reports linking the defender with a move away.

Colwill has come through the ranks at Cobham, and spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Brighton, but committed his long term future to the Blues by signing a six year contract with an option of a further year last summer.

The 21-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions last season with 23 of those coming in the Premier League, but missed a large part of the second half of the campaign with a toe injury.

Romano clarifies Chelsea’s Colwill stance

Reports emerged on Monday night linking Colwill with a move to Bayern Munich, claiming initial talks had even taken place with the German giants.

This isn’t the first time Colwill has been linked with a move away with the defender subject to interest from both Brighton and Liverpool last summer.

Colwill is no doubt a huge part of Chelsea’s future, and following the reports Romano has moved to clarify the club’s stance on the player.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand Chelsea position on Levi Colwill remains same as last summer: no plans to sell him.

“Despite interest from several top clubs, Colwill is again considered important part of #CFC project and a key player for their future, Bayern keep working on Jonathan Tah.”

🚨🔵 Understand Chelsea position on Levi Colwill remains same as last summer: no plans to sell him. Despite interest from several top clubs,

Colwill is again considered important part of #CFC project and a key player for their future. 🔴↪️ Bayern keep working on Jonathan Tah. pic.twitter.com/I0k1t2yDGa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

It’s been subsequently reported that Bayern have agreed terms on a contract with Jonathan Tah, with Colwill seen as the Bundesliga outfit’s top alternative.

It seems strange that clubs would still persist in trying to sign Colwill or signal their interest given he’s just signed a long term deal at Chelsea, and is viewed as a key player for the project going forward.

More Stories / Latest News

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Chelsea’s stance on 21-year-old star following reports of move away

11th Jun 2024, 08:27am

Chelsea player on radar of Serie A club as they look to reinforce their midfield

11th Jun 2024, 07:30am

Manager name drops Todd Boehly and says they are “part of the Chelsea family”

11th Jun 2024, 07:00am

Even if the Blues were to entertain a sale the sort of money required would no doubt be out of Bayern’s budget so the whole situation doesn’t make sense.

Chelsea have already strengthened their defensive ranks with the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham and could add another centre back if Trevoh Chalobah departs the club.