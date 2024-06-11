Fabrizio Romano claims Milos Kerkez is open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly very interested in signing Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez.

The Red Devils suffered huge problems at left full back position all season as Tyrell Malacia did not play a minute of the campaign and Luke Shaw only managed to play just 15 matches.

This meant that Diogo Dalot often had to shift over to his unfavored side and earlier in the season, Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof and Sergio Reguilon were tasked with filling the void to varying degrees of success.

Italian sports journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already indicated that United will definitely pursue a left back this summer due to the crisis they suffered last season.

Yesterday he added more flesh to the bone, discussing the rumours linking United with Bournemouth’s exciting young left back, Milos Kerkez.

Speaking to The United Stand (via Football Talk) Romano claimed, United are the “most interested” club in signing the Hungarian, who will be in action for his national team this summer at Euro 2024.

This interest means that “they could make a concrete approach this summer” and crucially “the Hungarian would be open to joining the Red Devils if they formalise their interest.”

Unfortunately, things never seem to be too easy for United in the transfer market and it is reported that “Bournemouth won’t allow their star man to leave easily as they are keen on keeping hold of him for one more season.”

Kerkez only signed from AZ Alkmaar last summer so has quite a lot of time left on his current deal at the Cherries. The fee could therefore escalate.

He has been described as “quick, strong, likes to go forward and is also efficient in defensive contributions.”

“The Bournemouth star is a determined character and possesses high potential so he could be an excellent acquisition for United if they eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window,” Romano said.

It has been previously relayed here that United have been impressed with the 20 year old and identified him as a potential signing to challenge Luke Shaw’s first team place.

The young left back certainly fits the model that INEOS are trying to implement of signing young, hungry players who are Premier League proven and ready to take a step up in their career. Kerkez would be an exciting signing in that regard and with Dalot could solve United’s full back issues for years to come.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

