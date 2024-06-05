Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are still in hunt for highly sought-after Slovenian striker

Anthony Martial’s departure should free up cash for Manchester United who are determined to add quality to the squad this summer. RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko would be an excellent replacement but the Slovenian is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Sesko had a good debut campaign with Leipzig in the German top-flight, finishing the season with 18 goals after scoring in his final seven league games.

Although he has only been at Leipzig for one year, the striker has been tipped to pursue a bigger challenge this summer.

The 21-year-old goalscorer appears to be on the verge of joining Arsenal – but transfer expect Fabrizio Romano claims it’s not a done deal and that United are still in contention for his signature.

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in acquiring Sesko.

Romano said via YouTube: “Now, Sesko has to decide whether he wants to stay at Leipzig and extend his contract or leave and probably go to the Premier League. So, first step has to be this one. Then, which clubs? They all remain in the race, nothing has been decided yet, I can guarantee about that.

“Sesko is still taking his time to decide between Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. These three clubs are in the race, everything is still open, Sesko has not accepted anything yet. He has all the projects in front of him, so it’s up to Benjamin Sesko basically to decide what he wants to do.”

What about Hojlund?

Manchester United were over-reliant on Rasmus Hojlund in his debut season. The Dane did well and showed glimpses that he is a threat in front of goal, but next season he will want to aim for more goals.

It would benefit him to have competition in the squad since Martial was unable to provide that due to injuries.

I also like the idea of United have top young centre-forwards with potential to become world beaters.

