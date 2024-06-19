Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool have a chance of signing Leny Yoro this summer... on one condition

Liverpool are ready to pounce should Real Madrid fail to agree a deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the European champions are still favourites to land the young French defender but that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings.

Yoro, 18, had a standout season with Lille, earning a place on the French football players’ union Ligue 1 team of the year.

by Peter Staunton

His form was so good that he warranted a call-up to Thierry Henry’s French Olympic squad although his club have since blocked that opportunity.

Nonetheless, Lille are in a poor bargaining position over their academy graduate with his current contract expiring in 2025.

Leny Yoro

They would not want to lose Yoro on a free transfer next summer but could be powerless should he decide to run his contract down and join Kylian Mbappe et al at the Bernabeu at the end of his current deal.

Ideally, should Lille fail to get Yoro to sign new terms, they would sell him to any interested parties this summer instead.

The club reportedly value Yoro at €90 million but have little chance of realising that sum considering the sparse duration of his existing contract.

Liverpool defensive overhaul

Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in adding Yoro to their squad this year with the Reds’ transfer team of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards set to overhaul the centre of defence.

Joel Matip is out of contract, Virgil van Dijk only has a year left on his deal while Ibrahima Konate is injury prone and of interest to PSG.

Liverpool need defenders with Goncalo Inacio linked along with new Italy sensation Riccardo Calafiori and Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yoro is one of the emerging stars of the European game and transfer expert Romano believes the Reds will be there or thereabouts should Real fail to get a deal done.

Romano: Liverpool waiting for Madrid on Yoro

“Liverpool are there, Liverpool are interested in Yoro,” Romano told Playback.

“Liverpool believe that Yoro will be a fantastic player. So, Liverpool have included Yoro in their shortlist.

“Liverpool are now waiting to see what happens between Yoro and Real Madrid. If Real Madrid will go strong on this one, they have the preference of the player.

“But, if Real Madrid decide against going strong on Yoro, in that case, Liverpool are among clubs really interested in the player. Also, Paris Saint-Germain.”

