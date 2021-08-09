“Fabrica 2.0 Machine” Replaces the “Tera 250” Name, Following the Latest Acquisition by Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd.
·4 min read

Nano Dimension Expands its Reach Beyond Additive Manufacturing Electronics

Sunrise, Florida, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider announced today that Nanofabrica Ltd. and its 3D additively manufacturing (AM) printing system have been officially renamed following the acquisition by Nano Dimension in April 2021. It is now known as “Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group”, and its micro AM technology printing system Tera 250 is now Fabrica 2.0 3D-Additive-Micro-Manufacturing-Machine.

Since commercializing the Fabrica 2.0 machine, Fabrica Group has been making significant headway positioning micro-3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional micro plastic fabrication technologies. The key advantage is the way in which 3D printing allows for the design and production of complex micro geometries at no additional cost. The Fabrica 2.0 is also much more agile and flexible than traditional manufacturing technologies. The requirement for no tooling means that designs can be altered with minimal expense, and the potential for mass customization is now open to players in the micro manufacturing sector.

Fabrica 2.0 is used in the areas of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics, and life sciences, making products such as casings for micro-electronics, micro springs, micro actuators and micro sensors, and numerous medical components such as micro valves, micro syringes, and surgical devices.

Dr. Jon Donner, General Manager and Head of Fabrica Sales team, stated, “The acquisition by Nano Dimension, allows Fabrica to accelerate its commercialization. The Fabrica 2.0 machine is appropriate for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in all industry sectors that are looking to manufacture small parts or larger parts with micron level accuracy. The opportunities we are facing are vast. With Nano Dimension’s support and geographical wingspan, we are accelerating our sales efforts toward the goal of introducing our technology to all relevant vertical markets across all geographies. Nano Dimension has a high profile in the AM sector, and rebranding our micro-AM technology as the “Fabrica 2.0 machine” emphasizes the fact that we are pragmatically focused on opportunities for ‘micro-fabrica-ting’ parts and components using 3D-AM as an alternative to traditional technologies.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nano Dimension, shared, “”Fabrica Group & Fabrica 2.0 Machine” branding indicates our expanded focus on any fault-tolerant AM fabrication not solely AM-Electronics. Moreover, Fabrica Group’s upcoming generations machines are planned to be equipped with our unique patented Deep Learning/Machine learning for neural-fabrication-network, enabling smart-real-time-self-correcting manufacturing. Our customer’s base is expanded with Fabrica’s solutions, while our positioning is gradually shifting toward leveraging our Deep Cube in 3D AM manufacturing across the board. We own now an unparalleled competitive edge with very high barriers to entry, erected by the patented Deep Cube Intelligence Technology.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), which includes High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). Nano Dimension systems serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. In doing so, Nano Dimension makes possible what is not otherwise so with traditional manufacturing techniques. The outcomes are electronic devices which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. These needs are addressed by two generations of Nano Dimension’s DragonFly® system. The first generation, DragonFly LDM®, is already deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. The second generation will be launched later in 2021. A revolution is happening at the click of a button – go from CAD to a functional high-performance with on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP. This is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions research, develop, and produce PCBs and Hi-PEDs®. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the potential for mass customization is now open to players in the micro manufacturing sector and that with Nano Dimension’s support, Fabrica Group will more quickly achieve their goal of introducing their technology to all relevant manufacturers across all geographies and industries. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com

U.S. Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave@redchip.com
407-491-4498 or 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)


Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • The Global Avocado Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 394.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

    Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the avocado oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 394. 90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106910/?utm_source=GNW Our report on the avocado oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, tr

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Renault, China's Geely exploring hybrid car venture

    French carmaker Renault is eyeing a return to the world's largest car market - China. Renault ended its previous operations there just a year ago. But on Monday, the company said it's signed an early agreement with China-based carmaker Geely to produce and sell hybrid cars in the country. In the new joint venture, Renault will produce its brand of petrol-electric cars with Geely's technology, supply chains and existing factories. Those cars are more fuel-efficient than all-petrol models. They're also becoming more popular as auto regulations toughen up around the world.For Renault - the deal is a chance to rebuild its presence in China after it ended a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group in 2020.For Geely - which is China's biggest local automaker by sales - partnering with other automakers can reduce the cost of producing cars such as electric vehicles, which sources say the two are looking to develop in the future.The venture will also see Geely expanding into South Korea, a market Renault has been in for more than two decades. Partnering with another automaker is a strategy that Renault has long-benefited from, with global partner Nissan.It's not immediately clear how Renault's new venture will affect its alliance with the Japanese carmaker. Two high-ranking Nissan employees told Reuters they were unaware of the new negotiations but said Nissan could still possibly benefit from it as well.

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

  • Calvin Johnson thanks Detroit Lions fans in Pro Football Hall of Fame speech: 'You loved me and my family'

    Calvin Johnson used his induction speech for the Pro Football Hall of Fame to tout plant-based medicine and thank Detroit Lions fans for support.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 loss to Mariners, including near-perfect outing from Luis Gil

    Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.

  • Drew Pearson delivers a zinger to Mike Ditka during Hall of Fame speech

    Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.

  • Highlights from Philadelphia Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

    Highlights from Philadelphia Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

  • Pujols homers against team that cut him, Dodgers beat Angels

    Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.

  • Cost-benefit weighs in favour of Messi at PSG

    Barcelona could not afford to keep Lionel Messi but Paris Saint-Germain have made their move for the 34-year-old and, while the cost of the deal may be astronomical, it is still likely to be a very smart bit of business if or when it goes through.

  • Bill Belichick says Peyton Manning is 'definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against'

    Who else could it be?

  • Running in Memphis: Trying to beat clock, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau fail to beat WGC field

    Playing in the final pairing and racing against the clock Sunday in Memphis, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau failed to

  • Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley shine in Summer League opener, but Knicks fall to Raptors

    Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.