Fabregas 'surprised' after Pochettino talks

Cesc Fabregas has revealed he visited Mauricio Pochettino days before he parted ways with Chelsea as manager.

Pochettino left by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Fabregas says he thought he was starting to see a better connection between the club's players and took positive feelings from visiting Pochettino late last week.

"I stayed in his office for an hour and a half talking football," Fabregas told BBC Sounds' Planet Premier League podcast.

"It was really fun. I didn't have the feeling this was going to happen. I was surprised about the decision."