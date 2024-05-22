Advertisement

Fabregas 'surprised' after Pochettino talks

BBC

Cesc Fabregas has revealed he visited Mauricio Pochettino days before he parted ways with Chelsea as manager.

Pochettino left by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Fabregas says he thought he was starting to see a better connection between the club's players and took positive feelings from visiting Pochettino late last week.

"I stayed in his office for an hour and a half talking football," Fabregas told BBC Sounds' Planet Premier League podcast.

"It was really fun. I didn't have the feeling this was going to happen. I was surprised about the decision."

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]